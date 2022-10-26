Leipzig one step closer to last 16 after 3-2 win over Real Madrid

"Coach Ancelotti warned us before the game that they are a feisty team at home, very aggressive, but we still started slow and paid the price.

"It’s unacceptable our performance in the beginning of the match, we can’t concede two goals from corners in the start of the match."

VINICIUS HEADER

However, what was a one-sided affair slowly became a ding-dong battle, with Real growing in strength and the hosts slowing down after their frantic but hard to maintain rhythm of the first minutes of the match.

Vinicius Jr got Real back into the game just before the break with a header that went just inside the left post.

Real came back even stronger in a lively second-half, with the Spanish giants dominating possession and missing several chances albeit leaving themselves exposed to counter-attacks.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose saw the opportunity and made three substitutions to seize on the opportunity to counter.

They missed three chances through Nkunku and Dani Olmo before substitute Werner struck from close range to finish a quick attack in the 81st minute and put Leipzig 3-1 up.

After being fouled, Rodrygo got up to convert a penalty for Real's second goal in added time butit was not enough to avoid their first loss in all competitions this season.

"We knew Madrid were strong on the ball and there would be phases where we were pushed back," said Werner. "Rose told us to be brave when in possession and that's what we did.