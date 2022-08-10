CAF unveils plans for African Super League to start in August 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) launched a new club Super League concept on Wednesday which they claim will usher in a new era of prosperity for football on the continent, but final details over its structure and funding have yet to be confirmed.

The plan will see 24 as yet unnamed clubs from 16 countries compete in the pan-African competition that is targeted to start in August 2023, and which has been described by CAF president Patrice Motsepe as the "most fundamental intervention to the significant improvement of the quality of football in Africa".

The competition will have $100-million in prize money with $11.6 for the winner. One of the spin-offs will be a solidarity fund that will see each of the 54 member associations of CAF receive $1-million per year towards football development.