Barcelona make case for the defence ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Barcelona's rock-solid defence will be put to the test as they look to take a big step closer to a first league title in four years with victory over rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in El Clasico on Sunday.

Barca, who hold a nine-point advantage over their rivals at the top of the table, have won 21 of their 25 matches this season, losing only one of their last 16 games.

While they are the second highest scorers in the division with 47 goals and boast the league's top scorer, Robert Lewandowski with 15, the foundation of their success has been at the other end of the pitch.

They have conceded only eight goals in the league this season, by far the best defensive record in Europe's top five leagues.