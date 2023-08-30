    বাংলা

    Injured Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal

    Victor Lindelof replaced the 30-year-old on Saturday and manager Erik ten Hag said it was for injury reasons

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 12:51 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 12:51 PM

    Defender Raphael Varane will miss Manchester United's Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday as he will be out for a several weeks with an unspecified injury, the club said on Wednesday.

    "The France international came off at halftime in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks," United said in a statement.

    Victor Lindelof replaced the 30-year-old on Saturday and manager Erik ten Hag said it was for injury reasons.

    "He had complaints, we didn't want to risk him, we have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, who could replace him, so we don't want take a risk," Ten Hag said after the game.

    "He had complaints and if it's really bad I don't know, we have to wait."

    The extent of the injury has not yet been revealed and Ten Hag is expected to provide a further update on Friday.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    A metal sign is seen as people take part in the largest Loch Ness Monster hunt for 50 years in Scotland, Britain, August 27, 2023.
    Hundreds join largest Loch Ness monster hunt
    The first written record of a monster relates to the Irish monk St Columba, who is said to have banished a "water beast" to the depths of the River Ness in the 6th century
    Premier League - Arsenal v Fulham - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Tony Obrien
    Arsenal held to draw by Fulham
    Fulham were reduced to 10 men when Calvin Bassey received a second booking for a cynical foul on Nketiah to prevent a counter-attack
    Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp shakes hands with Mohamed Salah REUTERS/David Klein
    Salah not for sale: Liverpool boss
    British media reported on Thursday that Al-Ittihad were making a renewed push to sign the Egypt international
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Aug 14, 2023 Manchester United's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal
    Man Utd beat Wolves with late Varane header
    Ten Hag's side snatched three points despite a stuttering performance

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain