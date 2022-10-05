Indonesia leader says locked doors, steep stairs key factors in deadly stampede

Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian football riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,

He said ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues.

Hundreds of fans were crushed on Saturday in one of the world's worst football disasters, as they fled an overpacked stadium in the town of Malang, after police fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the losing side who flooded the pitch.

Authorities said at least 131 people died, among them 33 minors.

"The problem is with locked doors and stairs that were too steep," the president, commonly known as Jokowi, said during a visit to Malang, on which he met victims' families and inspected the stadium.