Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season

Columbus, under French coach Wilfried Nancy, open their season against Atlanta on Saturday at home with their sights set on becoming the fourth MLS team to repeat as champions and first since David Beckham and LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.

Columbus return with a loaded squad featuring 2023 MLS Cup Most Valuable Player Cucho Hernandez, four-time MLS Cup winner Darlington Nagbe and All-Star Aidan Morris.

In the Western Conference, St Louis City SC will be eager to build on their groundbreaking 2023 season when they became the first MLS team to clinch the top seed in their conference during a debut campaign.

Also expected to lead the charge in the Western Conference are Los Angeles FC, who won the 2022 MLS Cup before falling in last year's final to Columbus.

LAFC, whose head coach Steve Cherundolo was given a multi-year contract extension in December, return this season with France's World Cup-winner Hugo Lloris in goal following an 11-year spell with Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's rare that an MLS team, and a team in general, is able to sign a World Cup-winning captain," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington told the Los Angeles Daily News. "And it did not take long for me and for us as a club to see exactly why Hugo has had the success he has had."