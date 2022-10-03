Madrid president Perez says fans are drifting away from football

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said European football is "sick" and that changes are needed to stop younger fans drifting away from the sport, again touting the prospect of a Super League made up of the continent's elite clubs.

Perez is one of the key architects of the European Super League, which folded less than 48 hours after it was announced in April last year, following an outcry by fans, governments and players.

The response to the breakaway league forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out, but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain holdouts.