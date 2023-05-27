'I would drive him myself', Klopp says if any player exits over Champions League

"No worries (about Salah's future)... Obviously Mo loves being here and Mo was part of it. He said apologies for what 'we' did, not apologies for 'what the other guys did, but I had to go with them'. Not at all, it's all fine," Klopp said.

"If a player would come to me and say, 'Oh we didn't qualify for the Champions League, I have to leave,' I would drive him to the other club myself. I would take the key and say, 'Come in the car, where do you want to go? I'll drive you.'

"That would be something I never could understand. It's like me saying: 'We didn't qualify for the Champions League and I need to work in the Champions League, so I go.' I am responsible for this mess, so you cannot go in these moments."

Liverpool reached three Champions League finals under Klopp, winning the title in 2019.

The second-tier Europa League has long been derided as a "booby prize" and the German manager said he was unfamiliar with that term