    বাংলা

    I'll be easier to replace than Guardiola, says Klopp

    The two managers are set to meet for the last time in the Premier League on Sunday, with Klopp leaving Anfield at the end of the season

    Reuters
    Published : 9 March 2024, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 9 March 2024, 06:40 AM

    Replacing manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City will be a near impossible job compared to getting a new coach at Liverpool at season's end, Juergen Klopp, manager of the latter, said ahead of Sunday's match against title rivals City.

    Liverpool go into the game at Anfield with a one-point lead over City in the standings. The two managers meet for the last time in the Premier League after Klopp said in January that he would step down from his role at the end of the season.

    "I really think it is the perfect moment for a new manager and not the wrong call because we didn't win everything, we left spaces," Klopp told reporters on Friday when asked if it would impossible to replace him or Guardiola.

    "Go (in) at City after Pep Guardiola and you need to be champion ten years in a row to achieve the same."

    The German manager said he had no regrets over losing the Premier League title to City by one point in the 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 seasons as it relieves pressure and creates an ideal chance for his successor to strive for more silverware.

    "Maybe it was good for that reason that we didn't become champion with 97 points," Klopp said.

    "In those years (losing to City) with one point behind everybody knows on one specific moment it could have been different. For me it doesn't minimise the joy of what we did at that particular time.

    "The outside world obviously sees it completely differently – you win it or you don't win it."

    RELATED STORIES
    Liverpool edge Chelsea to lift League Cup as Van Dijk rises to the occasion
    Liverpool edge Chelsea to lift League Cup
    Van Dijk rises high above his marker to head a corner back across goal and into the far corner in the 118th minute
    Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 10, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts REUTERS
    Klopp endorses Alonso as a new generation 'standout' coach
    The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has been touted to replace the soon to depart Klopp at Anfield
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City Training - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - February 12, 2024 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training.
    Man City ready to suffer in Copenhagen clash, says Guardiola
    The Spanish coach is not complacent as his side resume their European title defence
    FA Cup - Fourth Round - Liverpool v Norwich City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 28, 2024 Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley REUTERS/Phil Noble
    Liverpool through to FA Cup fifth round
    The eight-times FA Cup winners had goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Dioga Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman