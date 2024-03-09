I'll be easier to replace than Guardiola, says Klopp

Replacing manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City will be a near impossible job compared to getting a new coach at Liverpool at season's end, Juergen Klopp, manager of the latter, said ahead of Sunday's match against title rivals City.

Liverpool go into the game at Anfield with a one-point lead over City in the standings. The two managers meet for the last time in the Premier League after Klopp said in January that he would step down from his role at the end of the season.

"I really think it is the perfect moment for a new manager and not the wrong call because we didn't win everything, we left spaces," Klopp told reporters on Friday when asked if it would impossible to replace him or Guardiola.