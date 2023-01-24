PSG on high alert as season reaches turning point

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier will keep a close eye on player fitness and manage squad rotation carefully, as the Ligue 1 side enters a congested run of fixtures that could make or break their season.

PSG will play six games in 16 days, with a last-16 French Cup clash against Olympique de Marseille and a last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich next month.

The capital side only have a three-point lead over second-placed RC Lens in Ligue 1 and they have shown a worrying lack of creativity and aggressiveness in recent matches, losing two away games in a row in the league, against Lens and Stade Rennais.