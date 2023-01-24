    বাংলা

    PSG on high alert as season reaches turning point

    The capital side only have a three-point lead over second-placed RC Lens in Ligue 1

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM

    Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier will keep a close eye on player fitness and manage squad rotation carefully, as the Ligue 1 side enters a congested run of fixtures that could make or break their season.

    PSG will play six games in 16 days, with a last-16 French Cup clash against Olympique de Marseille and a last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich next month.

    The capital side only have a three-point lead over second-placed RC Lens in Ligue 1 and they have shown a worrying lack of creativity and aggressiveness in recent matches, losing two away games in a row in the league, against Lens and Stade Rennais.

    "With a series of matches every three, four days starting newt week, we will have to be very vigilant in the way we deal with the squad, in terms of turnover and physical form," Galtier said after PSG eased into the French Cup last 16 with a 7-0 thrashing of amateurs Pays de Cassel on Monday.

    While it could be tempting to focus mainly on the Champions League - a trophy PSG have yet to win - Galtier said the club would not favour any game over others.

    "Our ambition is to go all the way," Galtier said when asked about the trip to Marseille, a week before they host Bayern.

    "And for that we will have to knock OM out in a context that's not easy in terms of match schedule."

    PSG start their run with three league games against Stade de Reims, Montpellier and Toulouse between Sunday and March 5, before their trip to OM, a Ligue 1 clash against Monaco and the Bayern Champions League first leg between Feb. 7-14.

    Ligue 1
    RELATED STORIES
    Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Australia on January 24, 2023.
    Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
    In a moment of disarming honesty, Rublev conceded he was not relishing the opportunity to face the 21-times Grand Slam champion
    Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Australia on January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
    Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into semis
    Twice Grand Slam winner Azarenka meets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last four
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Jan 21, 2023 General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match
    Middle East money forcing Liverpool, Man Utd to seek new investment: experts
    European football has become a hotbed for investment from the Middle East since Manchester City's and PSG's takeover by the organisations of the Middle Eastern countries
    Football - Premier League - Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - Jan 23, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal
    Kane equals Greaves record to seal Tottenham win
    The England skipper reached 266 goals in 415 appearances to draw level with the late Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time topscorer

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher