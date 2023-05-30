Juventus reaches settlement in salary case with no further point deductions

Italy's football authorities on Tuesday said they had reached a settlement agreement with Juventus in a case centred on alleged irregularities concerning the club's payment of players' salaries.
With the settlement, Italy's most successful club aims to clear the slate with football authorities before the end of the current Serie A season, and provide clarity for its future, which has been clouded by financial scandals.
Under the terms of the agreement, Juventus will pay a 718,000 euro ($790,000) fine and renounce any appeals in ongoing sports cases.
There will be no further points deducted for this season, after earlier this year losing 10 points in a separate football case regarding the club's player transfers.
Milan-listed shares in Juventus rose as much as 9.9% after the settlement was announced and were up 6.5% by 1225 GMT.
With one match left to play, the agreement leaves Juventus seventh in the Serie A table with 59 points, allowing it to qualify in theory for next season's Europa Conference League and still potentially aspiring for a spot in the more lucrative Europa League.
However, it might have to forfeit its place in European soccer because of sanctions that could be imposed following a separate probe by European soccer's ruling bodyUEFA, many Italian newspapers have reported.