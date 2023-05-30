Juventus reaches settlement in salary case with no further point deductions

Italy's football authorities on Tuesday said they had reached a settlement agreement with Juventus in a case centred on alleged irregularities concerning the club's payment of players' salaries.

With the settlement, Italy's most successful club aims to clear the slate with football authorities before the end of the current Serie A season, and provide clarity for its future, which has been clouded by financial scandals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Juventus will pay a 718,000 euro ($790,000) fine and renounce any appeals in ongoing sports cases.

There will be no further points deducted for this season, after earlier this year losing 10 points in a separate football case regarding the club's player transfers.