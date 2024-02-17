Arsenal have learnt lesson from last season's title disappointment, says Arteta

"It's the most important part of the season. Every fixture is going to play a significant role in what we want to achieve," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley at Turf Moor.

"Burnley is the most important one at the moment. With them, it's been extremely small margins. We have a very tough match on Saturday, we have to play with the same enthusiasm and the rest will come...

"We have learned a lot from last season, we have shown a lot of consistency in the team and now we want to make a step forward and keep that level of consistency."

The Spanish manager said he expects to have a full squad at his disposal.

"Some of them have been progressing more than others, we have got a training session today and I am positive we will get a few players back tomorrow," Arteta said.

"We have to go game-by-game and in the last few weeks we have had to play other players and we have not had players to do so, certain players we have tried to manage that in the best way.

"No big set-backs and Thomas Partey is progressing really well and I don't want to say too much, but it is looking good."