Man City and Arsenal draw 0-0, to Liverpool's benefit

Arsenal showed their title credentials by holding reigning champions Manchester City to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, allowing Liverpool to take top spot on a pivotal day in the Premier League's three-way title race.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, in the hunt for their first league title in 20 years, are second in the table on 65 points with nine games remaining, while City are third with 64.

Liverpool claimed the lead with their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Sunday.