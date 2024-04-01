    বাংলা

    Man City and Arsenal draw 0-0, to Liverpool's benefit

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2024, 06:19 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 06:19 PM

    Arsenal showed their title credentials by holding reigning champions Manchester City to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, allowing Liverpool to take top spot on a pivotal day in the Premier League's three-way title race.

    Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, in the hunt for their first league title in 20 years, are second in the table on 65 points with nine games remaining, while City are third with 64.

    Liverpool claimed the lead with their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Sunday.

    City dominated possession, coming at Arsenal in waves. But the visitors frustrated Pep Guardiola's men - including league-leading scorer Erling Haaland - with a textbook defensive display to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games.

    Gabriel Jesus had Arsenal's best chances, firing two shots just wide in the first half and then narrowly failing to meet an inviting cross from Bukayo Saka.

    City's best opportunity was Kevin De Bruyne's early corner kick that glanced off the shoulder of Nathan Ake but fell to keeper David Raya.

