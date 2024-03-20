Goals galore as Premier League scoring rates soar

Goals late in games have resulted in the biggest season-on-season scoring rate rise in England's top flight for nearly 100 years as Premier League defences take a hammering.

With the season reaching its climax, the average goals per game currently stands at 3.24 compared to 2.85 last season, an increase of 13.7%. It is the biggest jump since 1925-26 when the offside rule was tweaked to favour attacking players.

Statistics website soccerstats.com reveals that more than 25% of the goals scored this campaign have come after the 76th minute, many arriving deep into the lengthy periods of stoppage time that have become a feature of the season.

The latest goal scored this season was Ollie McBurnie's 103rd-minute penalty for Sheffield United against West Ham United in January while numerous other goals have come past the 100-minute mark.