    বাংলা

    Lineker wins appeal over 4.9 million pounds tax bill

    The sports presenter made headlines earlier this month when he was suspended by the BBC for criticising government immigration policy

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 02:12 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 02:12 PM

    Sports presenter Gary Lineker won his appeal against Britain's tax authority (HMRC) on Tuesday over a bill that totalled 4.9 million pounds ($6.03 million).

    Lineker, who presents BBC's 'Match of the Day' and also worked on BT Sport's coverage, was pursued by the HMRC over taxes on income from both broadcasters from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

    The HMRC said he was an employee of both BBC and BT Sport at the time but a judge ruled the 62-year-old was a freelancer and had contracts with both broadcasters.

    "The effect of my conclusions is that because there were direct contracts, between the BBC and Mr Lineker and BT Sport and Mr Lineker, the intermediaries legislation (IR35) does not, and cannot as a matter of law, apply," Tribunal Judge Brooks said in a statement.

    "Accordingly, and notwithstanding GLM (Gary Lineker Media)being a partnership, that is the end of the matter and the appeal succeeds."

    Lineker made headlines earlier this month when he was suspended by the BBC for criticising government immigration policy, caused a row over the broadcaster's impartiality rules.

    BBC managers reversed their decision to suspend Lineker, the broadcaster's highest-paid presenter, after his colleagues refused to work in solidarity, forcing it to air Match of the Day's soccer highlights without normal commentary.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former British football player and BBC presenter Gary Lineker walks outside his home in London, Britain, Mar 12, 2023.
    Gary Lineker reinstated as BBC presenter
    The corporation was forced to axe much of its sports coverage over the weekend after presenters, pundits and commentators refused to work in solidarity with Lineker
    Broadcaster and film maker David Attenborough attends the premiere of Blue Planet II at the British Film Institute in London, Britain, September 27, 2017. REUTERS
    BBC won’t broadcast Attenborough episode over ‘fear of rightwing backlash’
    According to The Guardian, the BBC is anxious about a backlash from Conservative politicians and the right-wing press
    Signage is seen outside a William Hill betting shop in Manchester, Britain Mar 28, 2023. REUTERS
    UK's William Hill given record $24m fine for gambling failures
    It is the biggest penalty ever issued by Britain's Gambling Commission after the betting group failed to protect consumers and stop money laundering
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Mar 24, 2023.
    Israel's 'fired' defence chief hangs on as Netanyahu hits pause
    Netanyahu said he was firing Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who broke rank by openly calling for a halt to the overhaul of the judiciary

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain