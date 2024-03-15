'Road House' remake honours Patrick Swayze, says Jake Gyllenhaal

Celebrating the legacy of late actor Patrick Swayze was essential in remaking his 1989 hit movie "Road House," says the new film's star Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the 2024 version Gyllenhaal plays former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dalton, who runs into trouble as he takes on a job as a bouncer at a bar in the Florida Keys.

"It was important to me. He originated the character and I wanted to bring it through," Gyllenhaal said at the film's premiere in London on Thursday.