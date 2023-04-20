    বাংলা

    City 'exhausted' ahead of FA Cup semi-final, says Guardiola

    Guardiola's side are also in the hunt for the Premier League title, sitting four points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2023, 10:24 AM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 10:24 AM

    Manchester City players are exhausted ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United at Wembley this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said, after his side knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

    City's 1-1 draw with Bayern in their quarter-final second leg secured a 4-1 win on aggregate that assured them a semi-final spot in Europe's elite club competition for a third successive season.

    They will face Real Madrid in the last four.

    "The team is exhausted, so I don't know how we are going to recover to play against Sheffield United because we play on Saturday," Guardiola told BT Sport.

    "It's so demanding, so I don't know how we will arrive because now is a tough moment for the game on Saturday."

    Guardiola said defender Nathan Ake would undergo tests later on Thursday to check the extent of a suspected hamstring injury after he was taken off in the second half against Bayern.

