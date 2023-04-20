City 'exhausted' ahead of FA Cup semi-final, says Guardiola

Manchester City players are exhausted ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United at Wembley this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said, after his side knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

City's 1-1 draw with Bayern in their quarter-final second leg secured a 4-1 win on aggregate that assured them a semi-final spot in Europe's elite club competition for a third successive season.

They will face Real Madrid in the last four.