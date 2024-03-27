Iraq, Australia progress in World Cup qualifiers as South Korea win

The win moves Iraq onto 12 points in Group F, nine clear of third placed Vietnam, who suffered a damaging 3-0 loss in Hanoi against Indonesia.

That result strengthens Indonesia's hopes of a place in the next round as Shin Tae-yong's team consolidate their hold on second place in the group ahead of the Vietnamese with two games remaining.

Jay Noah Idzes gave the visitors the lead in the ninth minute and further goals from Rangar Oratmangoen and Muhammad Sananta sealed a key success for the South East Asians.

The top two finishers in each of the nine groups advance to the next round of qualifying, which will see 18 teams battle for Asia's eight guaranteed berths at the first-ever 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.

Craig Goodwin scored twice as Australia also progressed in a 5-0 win over Lebanon in Canberra that confirmed the Socceroos would advance from Group I with maximum points from four games.

Palestine, meanwhile, sit in second place with seven points after securing a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.