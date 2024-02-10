India's Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons

India batsman Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the remaining three Tests of their five-match home series with England for personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests, also for personal reasons. The Indian cricket board said in a statement that it fully respected and supported the player's decision.

The 35-year-old former captain, who has scored nearly 9,000 runs in 113 Tests, will miss an entire home series for the first time in his career.

England won the opening Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad before the hosts levelled the series at 1-1 with a 106-run victory at Visakhapatnam this week.

The third Test will be held in Rajkot from Thursday, with matches to follow at Ranchi and Dharamsala.