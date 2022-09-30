Amnesty adviser denied entry to Denmark game wearing Qatar protest scarf

An Amnesty International adviser was prevented from taking a scarf drawing attention to Qatar's treatment of migrant workers into Denmark's game against France on Sunday despite the home side's kit being designed to highlight the same cause.

Annette Stubkjaer Rimmer, a political adviser to Amnesty in Denmark, had been outside the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen for the Nations League game, selling yellow scarves bearing the message "#ForMigrantWorkers".

"We were about around 10, 15 people that were standing outside of the stadium talking to football fans about FIFA and Qatar, and their responsibilities to compensate migrant workers that has suffered in the preparations for the World Cup," Stubkjaer told Reuters in a Zoom interview.

When she went to take her seat for the game, in which Denmark beat the reigning world champions 2-0, she was told that the scarf would not be allowed in.