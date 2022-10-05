Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt

"It was a good match. We played with great intensity," said Tottenham coach Antonio Conte. "I think we need to be more clinical. We created many, many chances to score. It's not easy to play away with this atmosphere, I think my players coped with that well.

"In football you have to score. I think for the big effort for the whole team maybe we deserved much more. The most important thing for me is to create chances.

"There are moments you are more clinical, there are moments like in the game against Arsenal and today you create chances but make a mistake with the last pass," he said.

In an entertaining first half Tottenham's intensity was up from their London derby defeat and Kane had two chances in quick succession, narrowly failing to connect with Son's inswinging delivery in the 27th and then firing just wide a minute later.

Perisic could have done better when his shot also missed the mark as Spurs lacked efficiency with their finishing.