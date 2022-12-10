Ten Hag did not know about Ronaldo's desire to leave Man Utd until interview

"He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn't want to be in this club then he has to go," Ten Hag told British media on Friday.

"The interview was the first time he said he wanted to leave. I think as a club you can't accept that. There will be consequences. To make that step, he knew the consequences. Before he (had) never told me.

"In the summer we had one talk. He came in and said, 'I will tell you in seven days if I want to stay'. Then he came back and said, 'I want to stay'."

Prior to the interview with TalkTV, Ten Hag had said on multiple occasions that Ronaldo was a part of his plans for the campaign, with the Dutchman reiterating that he had wanted the forward to stay at United.

"I like to work with world-class players," Ten Hag added. "I know they can make a difference and help you to achieve your objectives.