    Newcastle's Tonali charged by FA over betting breaches

    The 23-year-old Italy international was sanctioned with an 18-month ban last October by the Italian Football Federation

    Published : 28 March 2024, 02:47 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 02:47 PM

    Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches, English football's governing body said on Thursday. 

    "It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023," the FA said in a statement. 

    "Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond." 

    The 23-year-old Italy international was sanctioned with an 18-month ban last October by the Italian Football Federation, eight months of which was commuted to alternative treatment after an agreement was reached with the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

