Dutch coach Van Gaal insists side will beat Belgium

Louis van Gaal insisted the Netherlands would beat neighbours Belgium on Sunday to secure top spot in their Nations League group and go into the World Cup unbeaten since he took over as coach.

The Dutch have a three-point lead at the head of League A Group Four and will win the group as long as they avoid a heavy defeat to Belgium at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday.

"We're going to win tomorrow. Better to go to the World Cup undefeated than to lose the last game. That's what I told the boys,” Van Gaal told a news conference on Saturday.

Belgium, who lost 4-1 to the Dutch in Brussels in June, must win by three goals to snatch top place and advance to next June’s finals tournament.

“If that happens, it will be deserved,” said Van Gaal.