Australia's Boland retains spot for Boxing Day Test

Scott Boland will retain his spot in Australia's team for their Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne after an "underdone" Josh Hazlewood failed to fully recover from a side strain, skipper Pat Cummins said on Sunday.

Boland slotted in for the injured Hazlewood in the second and final Test against West Indies as well as the Proteas series-opener in Brisbane, which Australia won by six wickets.

He grabbed four wickets at the Gabba and is a specialist at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground where he celebrated a seven-wicket debut in the Ashes last year.

"We gave Joshy (Hazlewood) every chance, it just got to a stage where (he) more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone," Cummins told reporters.