Rishad shines for Bangladesh, but hat-trick star Thushara’s 5-for seals series for Sri Lanka

Rishad Hossain’s all-round performance has helped Bangladesh avoid humiliation as Nuwan Thushara fired Sri Lanka to the Twenty20 International series victory in Sylhet with a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick.

The Tigers were all out for 146 with two balls in hand, but still 28 runs shy of Sri Lanka’s 174 for 7 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

It appeared early in Bangladesh’s chase that the hosts might not take their total past 100, or even avoid a 100 plus-run defeat, as Thushara rocked the top and middle orders with his hat-trick in the fourth over by taking out Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah, before accounting for Soumya Sarkar in the sixth.