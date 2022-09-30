Brazilian football star Neymar backs Bolsonaro ahead of Sunday vote

Brazilian football star Neymar Junior endorsed President Jair Bolsonaro's uphill re-election bid on Thursday, showing his support in a TikTok video as he smiled and danced to a campaign jingle ahead of the weekend's pivotal election.
Neymar's public backing came a day after Bolsonaro visited a charitable institute near Sao Paulo belonging to the global superstar, who currently plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.
Neymar appeared in a separate video greeting Bolsonaro at the institute event but stopped short of endorsing the incumbent, who trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, in opinion polls ahead of the first-round Oct 2 vote.
In the short TikTok post, Neymar sings a couple lyrics from the campaign jingle, calling out Bolsonaro's position on the ballot before imploring votes for the far-right leader.