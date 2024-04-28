Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 28, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Man United must bolster support for Garnacho and Mainoo, says Fernandes

Fernandes called for an encouraging environment to help academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho flourish, especially as expectations continue to grow at the Premier League side

United must bolster support for Garnacho and Mainoo: Fernandes

Reuters

Published : 27 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM

Updated : 28 Apr 2024, 06:37 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Dream CSK debut for Mustafizur
Dream CSK debut for Mustafizur
Murray rules out playing in Saudi Arabia
Murray rules out playing in Saudi Arabia
Tan overcomes Williams fear factor to finish in Wimbledon dreamland
Tan overcomes Williams fear factor to finish in Wimbledon dreamland
Chelsea record signing Lukaku re-joins Inter on loan
Chelsea record signing Lukaku re-joins Inter on loan
Read More
Court to decide on ACC chargesheet against Khalidi on Jun 10
Court to decide on ACC chargesheet against Khalidi on Jun 10
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Only US can halt Israel's attack on Rafah: Abbas
Only US can halt Israel's attack on Rafah: Abbas
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Read More
Opinion

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh

Tasneem Hossain

Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Read More