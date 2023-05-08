Encouraged New Zealand leave Pakistan on a high

Yet Black Caps staff will be encouraged by the resolve of a group which held Babar Azam's side to a 2-2 draw in the T20 series and landed a few blows in the ODI component ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November.

"It was nice to - probably not put a complete performance together - but to get over the line and leave with a smile on our face," said rookie paceman Henry Shipley.

"It's been a pretty tough place to come over here and bowl seam. We learnt a lot in the process."

Shipley, who made his T20 International debut last month, is among a few Kiwi players to leave Pakistan with an elevated standing after taking a miserly 3-34 in the final ODI to be named Player of the Match.

Mark Chapman did his hopes of breaking into New Zealand's World Cup squad no harm by smashing 290 runs in a record for a five-match series in the T20 format.