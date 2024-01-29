Liverpool through to FA Cup fifth round, Wolves win game marked by fan violence

Liverpool cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 rout of Championship Norwich City on Sunday, to kick off Juergen Klopp's long goodbye at Anfield, while crowd trouble marred Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool's beloved manager announced on Friday that he would leave the Merseyside team at the end of this season, his ninth at the helm.

"I get it, it's very emotional," Klopp told the BBC. "I just have to make sure that I don't get on that side of it. (And) in the games, we need to be warriors and not celebrate the old man on the side lines."

Anfield's faithful serenaded Klopp to the tune of The Beatles' 'I Feel Fine', lustily singing: "I'm so glad that Juergen is a red. I'm so glad he delivered what he said."