Goal-happy Arsenal stay hot on Liverpool's heels

Aston Villa climbed back into fourth place courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After a dip in form at the end of last year, Arsenal have now won five league games in a row and scored 21 goals in that sequence, conceding only two.

They were far too good for a Burnley side hurtling towards relegation and once Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the fourth minute the result was a formality.

Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 41st after a foul on Leandro Trossard and Saka struck again just after the break for his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Trossard made it 4-0 and Kai Havertz added a fifth as Arsenal sent out another big title statement.

"At the moment all we can do is win our games and after our big two wins away from home we have a tough one in the Champions League at Porto," manager Mikel Arteta said.

"I hope we can do it (win the title) because we are there but it is about consistency and you see the standards of the other teams. We want it, that's for sure."

Liverpool were equally impressive at Brentford as they welcomed back talisman Salah who marked his return after a six-week absence due to a hamstring injury sustained while with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with an exquisite chip, and goals after the break from Alexis Mac Allister and Salah effectively ended the contest.