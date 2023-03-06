Liverpool's Salah enjoys one of his best days in record win over United

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrated what he described as "one of my best days" by scoring twice in a record 7-0 hammering of arch-rivals Manchester United to become the Merseyside club's Premier League top scorer on Sunday.

Salah claimed the individual record with their fourth and sixth goals during the second half at Anfield and took off his shirt to celebrate his club's biggest ever win over United.

Salah, who scored for a sixth straight match against United in all competitions, reached 129 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, taking him past the mark of Englishman Robbie Fowler, who congratulated the Egyptian on twitter.