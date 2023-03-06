    বাংলা

    Liverpool's Salah enjoys one of his best days in record win over United

    Salah became the Premier League topscorer with their fourth and sixth goals during the second half at Anfield

    Reuters
    Published : 6 March 2023, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2023, 09:08 AM

    Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrated what he described as "one of my best days" by scoring twice in a record 7-0 hammering of arch-rivals Manchester United to become the Merseyside club's Premier League top scorer on Sunday.

    Salah claimed the individual record with their fourth and sixth goals during the second half at Anfield and took off his shirt to celebrate his club's biggest ever win over United.

    Salah, who scored for a sixth straight match against United in all competitions, reached 129 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, taking him past the mark of Englishman Robbie Fowler, who congratulated the Egyptian on twitter.

    "I cannot describe it. This is one of my best days of my life, and I broke the record that I was seeking from the time I came to the club," Salah told beIN Sports with a smile.

    "We entered the match, and our goal was to win ... Everyone was hungry to score, and we scored seven and I hope this will give us a boost, not an excessive confidence... and also we can continue to win until we end the season in the top four."

    Liverpool's fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United into fifth spot on 42 points, three behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

    "I think we succeeded in taking advantage of all the chances, and our finishing was great from all the players" Salah, who scored his first Liverpool goal in 2017, added.

    In addition to Salah’s brace, forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez each scored twice before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to send Juergen Klopp's side into seventh heaven.

    "After we all scored the goals I wanted Firmino and (Diogo) Jota to score, and Firmino was able to score," Salah said.

    On Saturday, Liverpool visit Bournemouth, who lost 3-2 at leaders Arsenal on Saturday, before travelling to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie trying to overturn their 5-2 defeat at Anfield.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Fifties from Shakib, Mushfiqur, Shanto help Bangladesh post 246 in last ODI against England
    Three fifties help Bangladesh post 246
    A recovery stand between Mushfiqur and Shanto keeps the innings afloat before Shakib guides them to a decent total
    Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their third goal with Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez during the Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain on Mar 5, 2023.
    Liverpool rout of United proves they are alive and kicking
    The Reds have had bragging rights over United pretty much since Juergen Klopp walked into Anfield in 2015
    Australia's Steven Smith walks off after being dismissed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin during the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India on Feb 17, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Smith to captain Australia in fourth Test
    Cummins remains at home to be with his family
    South Africa's Anrich Nortje looks at the ball before bowling in the first cricket test match vs West Indies, March 1, 2023.
    S Africa’s Nortje out of second Windies Test
    South Africa have opted not to cal up a replacement, which will likely mean a return for either of their spinners

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher