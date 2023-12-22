Top Indian female wrestler quits in protest over new president of wrestling body

In recent months Singh actively campaigned for Sanjay Singh to replace him and predicted his victory to the local press. Sanjay Singh was not available for comment about his ties with Brij Bhushan Singh.

Sanjay Singh told local media he was committed to support wrestlers who had suffered a setback in recent months. He did not comment on Malik's decision.

Malik and other wrestlers held their first protest in January but called it off that month after Brij Bhushan Singh was stripped of his administrative powers by the sports ministry and the government promised to investigate the complaints.

But the athletes resumed their protest in April after the government did not disclose the findings from a panel that investigated the allegations.

United World Wrestling (UWW), the game's governing body which had suspended the WFI after the scandal, was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

The WFI missed the August deadline to appoint a new president, forcing Indian wrestlers to compete as neutral athletes in global events.