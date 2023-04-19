Giroud sends Milan into semis despite late Napoli rally

Seven-time European champions Milan will now face either Inter Milan or Benfica, who meet on Wednesday at the San Siro with the Italian side leading 2-0 from the first leg. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said he would welcome a semi-final against their city rivals.

"It would look like that, as Inter won the first leg so well. These will be another two difficult, exciting and wonderful clashes in the Champions League. We’ve done a great deal and don’t want to stop now," he told Mediaset.

This was the third meeting between Milan and Napoli in 16 days, with Pioli's visiting side having claimed a 4-0 victory against the runaway Serie A leaders on April 2.