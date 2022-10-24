Racists should be banned from stadiums, Vinicius Jr says

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr believes that fans found guilty of racist abuse should be banned for life from attending games.

The 22-year-old Brazilian was a victim of abuse in September when Atletico Madrid fans were filmed directing racist chants at him outside their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of their game against Real.

"If you hurt other people, you must pay," Vinicius told Brazilian TV Globo on Sunday.

"It's hard to say that (racism in football) will end with so many people still doing it. But I like to believe that there are more good people than bad.

"All the racist people must pay in some way. If they like to watch football, so those Atletico Madrid fans should never be allowed to step foot in a stadium again.

"That will make them suffer the consequences and reflect about their actions."