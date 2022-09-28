Iran fight back to draw 1-1 with Senegal in World Cup warm-up

Iran fought back after conceding an own goal to draw 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday as both World Cup-bound teams concluded their preparations for the tournament in Qatar.

Iran were a goal down after 55 minutes when defender Morteza Pouraliganji stretched out a leg to try and cut out a pass but steered it into his own net from an acute angle in the match played at the home of Austrian club Admira Wacker Modling.