    Leicester's relegation worries deepen after 5-3 loss at Fulham

    They are 16th in the standings on 30 points who tied with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest

    Published : 8 May 2023, 04:44 PM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 04:44 PM

    Willian and Tom Cairney both scored twice to help Fulham beat Leicester City 5-3 at home on Monday, ending the visitors' three-game unbeaten Premier League run and leaving them deep in relegation danger.

    Leicester, who had taken five points from their last three matches, are 16th in the standings on 30 points -- tied with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest and a point above 19th-placed Everton, who are both in action later on Monday. Fulham remain 10th.

    Fulham were gifted the opener in the 10th minute by a howler from goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, who misjudged the trajectory of a Willian free kick and could only watch as the ball bounced past him and into the back of the net.

    The hosts continued to press forward, with Carlos Vinicius squeezing a shot past Iversen in the 18th minute before Cairney scored either side of halftime to give the West London club a four-goal advantage.

    Leicester pulled a goal back as winger Harvey Barnes fired into the roof in the 59th minute but Willian wrapped up a one-sided victory by curling home Fulham's fifth from distance.

    The visitors scored through Barnes and James Maddison late on to threaten a dramatic comeback, but Fulham were able to hold on for the win.

