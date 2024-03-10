Defenders earn Wolves 2-1 win over Fulham

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said fans should be happy their injury-ravaged team were able to triumph against a side in good form.

"An unbelievable win ... To find a way to beat a Fulham team that are in a really good moment," he said.

"Just delighted. 41 points, equalling last season’s tally already. The supporters should be unbelievably proud of the team they saw on the grass today."

Fulham were the better team in the first half, missing golden chances when Harry Wilson fluffed his shot in a one-on-one with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and Tosin Adarabioyo smacked the bar with a close-range effort.

NETO INJURED

Sa prevented a late comeback with two brilliant saves before Alex Iwobi hooked in from close range deep into stoppage time to give Fulham a late consolation goal.

Defeat left the visitors 12th in the table on 35 points. Fulham have now failed to win at Molineux since 1985, spanning 18 league and cup games.

Manager Marco Silva said his side were punished for a sloppy start to the second half even though he had specifically told them to come out playing fast football.