Jesus opens Arsenal account with double in win over Leicester

Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account with two goals as the London side maintained their strong start to the Premier League season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

In sizzling sunshine in north London, Brazilian forward Jesus produced a dazzling display, scoring twice before the break and going close to a hat-trick on several occasions.

Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli were also on target for the vibrant Gunners who joined champions Manchester City on six points from two games.

Leicester twice clawed themselves back to within a goal of the hosts thanks to an own goal by William Saliba, who like Jesus was making his home debut, and James Maddison.