Inter complete Mkhitaryan signing
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2022 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2022 07:13 PM BdST
Inter Milan have signed Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan following his departure from fellow Italian side AS Roma, the Serie A team said on Saturday.
The 33-year-old, who has also played for German's Borussia Dortmund and English teams Manchester United and Arsenal, excelled for Roma last season, but could not agree a contract extension.
Inter did not provide details of Mkhitaryan's contract but media reports said he had signed a two-year deal.
Mkhitaryan's arrival followed those of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan from Chelsea and Albania midfielder Kristjan Asllani from Empoli.
Inter have also been linked with a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.
The 2021 Italian champions finished second behind AC Milan last season.
