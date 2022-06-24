FIFA increases squad limit to 26 for World Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2022 02:37 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 02:37 AM BdST
Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after global soccer's governing body FIFA increased the maximum squad limit by three on Thursday.
FIFA said the change was due to the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19 on squads. The showpiece event in Qatar will run from Nov 21-Dec 18.
"The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26," it said in a statement.
"No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials) will be allowed to sit on the team bench."
UEFA took a similar decision last year, allowing sides to pick three extra players for the European Championship due to the pandemic.
The International Football Association Board this month gave the green light to the use of five substitutions in matches, which was initially introduced as a tweak to the rules because of COVID-19.
- Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide
- Nkunku signs Leipzig contract extension
- Bayern move comes at right time: Mane
- 1.2m tickets sold for Qatar WC
- Hockey, triathlon join sports reviewing transgender policy
- Chelsea director Granovskaia to leave club
- PSG confirm talks to hire Galtier as coach
- Arsenal sign Porto midfielder Vieira
- Bundesliga player of the season Nkunku signs Leipzig contract extension
- Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide
- 1.2 million tickets sold for Qatar World Cup
- Hockey, triathlon join raft of sports reviewing transgender policy
- PSG president confirms talks with Nice to hire Galtier as coach
- Bayern Munich move comes at right time after Liverpool: Sadio Mane
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Court throws out plea to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death
- Tarique's remarks implicate Zia, Khaleda in Bangabandhu's killing, says Hasina
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director