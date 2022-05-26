Ibrahimovic out until 2023 after knee surgery
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2022 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 07:50 PM BdST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be sidelined until 2023 after the Swedish striker had an operation on his left knee, his club AC Milan said on Wednesday.
Ibrahimovic has struggled with a knee injury in recent months, last playing the full 90 minutes for the Italian side in January.
The 40-year-old celebrated his second Serie A title with Milan, playing the last 18 minutes of the final game against Sassuolo on Sunday as they pipped rivals Inter to the title by two points.
"The arthroscopy had been planned for a while to definitively resolve the joint's instability through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation," Milan said in a statement.
"The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between seven and eight months."
Ibrahimovic, Sweden's top scorer with 62 goals, was not named in the national team for next month's UEFA Nations League matches.
He had initially retired from the Swedish national team after Euro 2016, but returned for their World Cup qualifiers in 2021.
- Mothers confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal fire
- Liverpool's Salah out to avenge 2018 loss to Real
- Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina
- Klopp named LMA, EPL Manager of the Year
- Salah to stay in Liverpool next season
- Thiago could be fit for Champions League final: Klopp
- Real moving on from Mbappe
- Real’s grit got them to CL final: Ancelotti
- Mothers confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal hospital fire
- Liverpool's Salah out to avenge 2018 final loss against Real Madrid
- Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina
- Thiago could be fit for Champions League final: Klopp
- Salah says he will be with Liverpool next season
- Real Madrid moving on from Mbappe, players and coach say
Most Read
- Texas gunman warned online of attack minutes before rampage that killed 19 children
- Square Pharma says factory fire will wipe Tk 80m off profits
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
- After five days of unconsciousness, RMG worker says she jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’
- ‘Worried’ over funding, UNHCR chief Grandi urges focus on Rohingya amid Ukraine war
- Nagar Baul, Miles withdraw cases against Banglalink
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- CVF emerged as legitimate voice under Bangladesh’s leadership: Hasina