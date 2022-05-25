Liverpool's Klopp named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year
>>Reuters
Published: 25 May 2022 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 08:37 PM BdST
Liverpool's Juergen Klopp was recognised for his side's tilt at an unprecedented quadruple this season as he was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday.
Liverpool won the League Cup and FA Cup and will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday. They came up just short in the Premier League title race, finishing a point behind champions Manchester City.
"It's a great honour and it was an insane season," said Klopp. "The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything. It was not the best outcome for us, but we are already over it."
The 54-year-old German won the Premier League award after votes from the public were combined with those of an expert panel, while the LMA prize was voted for by the full membership of managers across all the divisions.
"This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get," Klopp added.
- Real’s grit got them to CL final: Ancelotti
- Tears flow as Tsonga retires
- CL final ball to be auctioned
- BBC apologises for 'Man United are rubbish' headline on ticker
- Spoke with Liverpool before signing PSG extension: Mbappe
- I wanted to stay in France: Mbappe
- Villarreal win 2-0 at Barcelona
- Novak Djokovic again aims for his 21st slam
- Thiago could be fit for Champions League final: Klopp
- Salah says he will be with Liverpool next season
- Real Madrid moving on from Mbappe, players and coach say
- Liverpool's Klopp named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year
- Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat
- Champions League final ball to be auctioned for UN refugee body
Most Read
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Remittances rise, but analyst sees risks in policy change
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east