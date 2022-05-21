Double guard of honour as Real and Betis share points

Real welcomed Betis into the stadium ahead of kickoff before the visitors clapped the hosts to the centre of the pitch.

Carlo Ancelotti fielded his first-choice team, led by LaLiga top scorer Karim Benzema who is enjoying a personal record season with 44 goals in all competitions, as Real prepare for next Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

Both sides had chances in a lively but far from full-blooded affair as Real's Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Benzema all threatened Rui Silva's goal, while Willian Jose and substitute Joaquin came close to scoring for the visitors.

Betis remain fifth in the standings on 65 points, having already qualified for next season's Europa League by winning the Copa del Rey last month.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are two points behind fourth-placed Sevilla but were already out of contention for a Champions League spot due to an inferior head-to-head record.

Real will face Liverpool at Stade de France in their quest to cap the season with a record 14th European Cup.