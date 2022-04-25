Garcia's early goal gives Rayo shock win over Barcelona
Reuters
Published: 25 Apr 2022 03:55 AM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2022 03:55 AM BdST
Rayo Vallecano forward Alvaro Garcia netted an early goal to give his side a surprise 1-0 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday, moving rivals Real Madrid another step closer to sealing their 35th LaLiga title.
Garcia sealed the game for the visitors when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute, receiving the ball inside the box and rifling it past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to a wave of whistles at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona failed to convert a number of golden chances despite going agonisingly close to an equaliser.
Real Madrid now need only one point from their last five games to secure the title, while Barcelona are second on 63 points, 15 behind Real and level with Sevilla in third.
