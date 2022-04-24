PSG secure record-equalling 10th French title despite Lens draw
Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2022 03:16 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 03:16 AM BdST
Paris St Germain secured a record-equalling 10th French top flight title after stuttering to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man RC Lens on Saturday.
Lionel Messi's goal was cancelled out by Corentin Jean as PSG were left on 78 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Sunday.
PSG have now won eight of the last 10 Ligue 1 titles, having only been denied by Monaco in 2017 and Lille last year.
PSG equalled the record set by St Etienne, who won 10 top flight titles between 1957 and 1981.
