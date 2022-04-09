Salah says he cannot be 'selfish' to discuss his Liverpool contract situation
Published: 09 Apr 2022 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2022 10:39 AM BdST
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he cannot be "selfish" and discuss his contract situation at Liverpool, with the Premier League club focused on winning trophies.
Liverpool are second in the league on 72 points, one point below leaders Manchester City. The two teams are due to meet in Sunday's match that could potentially decide the fate of the title race with eight rounds left.
The Merseyside club won the League Cup in February and are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup to remain on track for an unprecedented haul of four trophies this season.
Salah's contract expires in June 2023 and negotiations over a new deal have been going on for a long time. British media reported the Egypt international is close to agreeing a deal with the club to keep him until the end of his career.
"I can't be selfish and talk about my situation," Salah told Sky Sports. "We are in the most important period for the team so I have to just talk about the team, focus on what is coming with the team and that is the most important thing."
Asked if he was confident a new contract would be sorted out, Salah said: "I can't say yes, I can't say no but I have said many times before about what I want.
"But again, I can't go deep into my contract now because it is a really sensitive situation.
"The team need to win and I can't be just going into the news and just talking about my contract. I just focus with the team, and that is it."
Salah, a prolific forward and key player for Liverpool, has scored more than 150 goals for the club since joining from AS Roma in 2017.
