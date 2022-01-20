Indian tennis star Sania Mirza says she will retire after 2022 season
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2022 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 12:50 PM BdST
Former Wimbledon doubles champion Sania Mirza, one of India's most celebrated sports stars, has announced she will retire from tennis after 2022.
Mirza's comments came after her first-round loss in the women's doubles in the Australian Open, according to a report by BBC.
"I've decided that this will be my last season. I'm taking it week by week. Not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," the report quoted the tennis star as saying.
Mirza, 35, became the first Indian to win a WTA singles title in 2005.
But injury soon forced her to concentrate on doubles - in 2015 she won at Wimbledon with Swiss player Martina Hingis, then went on to win the US and Australian Opens.
She came close to securing an Olympics medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics when she and Rohan Bopanna played the semi-finals against Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram, but eventually lost.
She has also won two Grand Slam titles with partner Mahesh Bhupathi - the 2009 Australian Open mixed doubles title and the French Open 2012 mixed doubles.
Mirza started playing tennis as a teenager, but took it up seriously after she began winning adult tournaments. She picked up her first senior title aged 15 at the 2002 Asian Games.
She entered the WTA Tour in 2003 and later reached a career-high singles ranking of 27 in the world, still the highest by an Indian woman.
Mirza also received plenty of attention for her life outside tennis - including for her marriage to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik. The couple have a three-year-old son.
In 2019, she returned to competitive tennis after a two-year maternity break.
- Argentina rest Messi for WC qualifiers
- Mental health of tennis players is no longer ignored
- Naomi Osaka returns, ready or not
- Lewandowski wins FIFA Best award
- No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic: France
- Everyone aside from Djokovic ready to star at Australian Open
- Doors open for Djokovic to play next Australian Open
- Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
- Indian tennis star Sania Mirza says she will retire after 2022 season
- Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers
- Naomi Osaka returns, ready or not
- The mental health of tennis players is no longer in the shadows
- Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA Best awards
- No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports ministry
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Bangladesh expert panel recommends cutting COVID isolation to 10 days
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- Blinken visits Ukraine, warning of ‘short notice’ Russian attack
- 'In the name of God, go': UK's Johnson faces demands to resign
- Bangladesh tea production heats up to a historic high in 2021
- Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency says
- Once is enough for 19-year-old woman about to break flight record