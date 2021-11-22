NBA: LeBron James ejected for strike that drew blood from Pistons centre
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Nov 2021 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 11:43 AM BdST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was ejected from Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons for an errant swinging arm that drew significant blood from the face of Isaiah Stewart, the NBA said.
The incident took place with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter, with the Lakers trailing 78-66, as James swung his arm through and struck Pistons centre Stewart in the eye area when battling for a rebound after a free throw.
Stewart, with blood streaming from his eye, had to be held back by multiple staff members as he attempted to confront James on several occasions.
Following an official review, James was assessed a 'flagrant two penalty', resulting in his ejection for just the second time in his 19-year career. His first ejection came in November 2017 against the Miami Heat.
Stewart was also ejected, while Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was handed a technical foul for his involvement in the scrap following the incident.
James finished the night with 10 points and five assists as the Lakers went on to win 121-116 in Detroit.
LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart.— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021
( via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw
- Real Madrid cruise to win against Granada
- Man City ease past Everton to go second
- Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix
- 4 more Bayern players in quarantine
- Gerrard off to a flyer with Villa, Solskjaer feels heat after United loss
- Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup?
- Irresistible Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0 to go second
- Peng Shuai appears at China event
- Real Madrid cruise to 4-1 away win against Granada
- Stylish Man City ease past Everton to go second
- Hamilton wins in Qatar with Verstappen second
- Four more Bayern Munich players in quarantine amid COVID-19 chaos
- Manchester United sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Gerrard off to a flyer with Villa, Solskjaer feels heat after United thumped at Watford
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 199 cases in a day
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate