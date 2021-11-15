Spain's Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Nov 2021 08:36 AM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2021 08:36 AM BdST
Spain's Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as they qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitors Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash on Sunday.
Morata struck in the 86th minute when he cleverly lifted the ball over Sweden's Robin Olsen after Dani Olmo's fierce drive was pushed onto the post by the keeper and fell into his path.
Spain, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, finished top of Group B with 19 points, four ahead of the second-placed Swedes who could still qualify through the playoffs in March.
"I felt more pressure now then in the Euros," said Spain manager Luis Enrique, whose side lost to eventual winners Italy on penalties in this year's European Championship semi-finals.
Spain, playing in front of 52,000 fans in the sold-out La Cartuja stadium, had never lost a home game in World Cup qualifiers and kept their record intact in Seville.
They had only ever lost four of 52 games in the city.
"We knew it was a life and death situation and we wanted to qualify at any cost. Nobody said it was going to be easy and I'm happy for our people," Sergio Busquets told reporters.
Forsberg almost scored twice in the first half. First, he shot just past the upright and then he was left unmarked at the far post to meet Ludwig Augustinsson’s cross with a volley that licked Unai Simon’s right-hand post before going wide.
"It feels sour. I think we played a good first half and created chances, but the ball did not want to go in. It was not our day." Forsberg told reporters.
After playing the full 90 minutes in Sweden's 2-0 loss to Georgia on Thursday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic started on the bench and made little impact when he came on for the last 20 minutes.
It will be Spain's 16th appearance, and 12th in a row, in 22 World Cups. The last time they failed to qualify was in 1974.
World Cup qualifiers, Spain, Sweden, Alvaro Morata, dying minutes, strike, 2010 champions, Qatar, 2022 World Cup, Euros, substitute
- Mbappe eyes place in history
- Australia primed to break T20 title duck: Finch
- France thump Kazakhstan to qualify
- Bangladesh beat Maldives after 18 years
- For Qatar, World Cup glamour is the payoff
- Whirlwind of a rising Daniil Medvedev
- Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
- Uruguay wonders if it still can
- Late Russia own goal sends Croatia to World Cup finals
- DR Congo, Ghana advance in African World Cup qualifiers
- Spain's Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot
- North Macedonia clinch World Cup playoff berth with Iceland win
- Late Mitrovic header earns Serbia World Cup berth
- Sky's the limit as Mbappe eyes place in history
Most Read
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Australia break T20 World Cup duck despite Williamson brilliance
- A judge said rape cases should not be recorded after 72 hours. Now she is removed from judicial duty
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- Hasina returns home after climate conference, France visit
- Action against judge for her comments on rape cases was necessary: Huq
- RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
- SSC exams: students following health rules, but guardians are not
- How the US hid an airstrike that killed dozens of civilians in Syria